← Company Directory
VTB
Work Here? Claim Your Company
  • Salaries
  • Solution Architect

  • All Solution Architect Salaries

VTB Solution Architect Salaries

The median Solution Architect compensation in Russia package at VTB totals RUB 6.49M per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for VTB's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/17/2025

Median Package
company icon
VTB
Solution Architect
Moscow, MC, Russia
Total per year
RUB 6.49M
Level
hidden
Base
RUB 5.79M
Stock (/yr)
RUB 0
Bonus
RUB 706K
Years at company
2-4 Years
Years exp
11+ Years
What are the career levels at VTB?

Get Paid, Not Played

We've negotiated thousands of offers and regularly achieve RUB 2.86M+ (sometimes RUB 28.61M+) increases. Get your salary negotiated or your resume reviewed by the real experts - recruiters who do it daily.

Latest Salary Submissions
AddAdd CompAdd Compensation

Company

Location | Date

Level Name

Tag

Years of Experience

Total / At Company

Total Compensation

Base | Stock (yr) | Bonus
No salaries found
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!

Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***
Export DataView Open Jobs

Contribute

Get Verified Salaries in your Inbox

Subscribe to verified Solution Architect offers. You’ll get the breakdown of compensation details by email. Learn More →

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Solution Architect at VTB in Russia sits at a yearly total compensation of RUB 14,189,389. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at VTB for the Solution Architect role in Russia is RUB 6,397,443.

Featured Jobs

    No featured jobs found for VTB

Related Companies

  • Sberbank
  • HSBC
  • Commerzbank
  • Societe Generale
  • ICICI Bank
  • See all companies ➜

Other Resources