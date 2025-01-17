← Company Directory
VTB
VTB Data Analyst Salaries

The average Data Analyst total compensation in Russia at VTB ranges from RUB 1.82M to RUB 2.6M per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for VTB's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/17/2025

Average Total Compensation

RUB 2.09M - RUB 2.45M
Russia
Common Range
Possible Range
RUB 1.82MRUB 2.09MRUB 2.45MRUB 2.6M
Common Range
Possible Range

What are the career levels at VTB?

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Data Analyst at VTB in Russia sits at a yearly total compensation of RUB 2,601,633. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at VTB for the Data Analyst role in Russia is RUB 1,823,367.

