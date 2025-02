Voyager Therapeutics is a gene therapy company focused on developing treatments and platform technologies. Its lead candidate, VY-AADC, is in Phase 1 clinical trial for Parkinson's disease. The company also has preclinical programs for ALS, Huntington's disease, Friedreich's ataxia, tauopathies, and SMA. Voyager has collaboration and license agreements with Neurocrine Biosciences, Pfizer, and Novartis Pharma. It was founded in 2013 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.