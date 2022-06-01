Voyage is delivering on the promise of self-driving cars.Voyage has built the technology and services to bring autonomous transportation to those who need it most, beginning in retirement communities. Whether residents face mobility restrictions or just want to take a ride, Voyage takes pride in getting all our passengers to their destination safely, efficiently, and affordably. Our journey begins in calmer communities, but we won’t stop until anyone, anywhere can summon a Voyage.Voyage was acquired by Cruise in March 2021.