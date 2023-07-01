VoxNeuro is a brain health company that uses software to analyze brain-based biomarkers and assess cognitive function. Their technology measures attention, concentration, information processing, and working memory to provide a comprehensive understanding of brain function. The company is backed by extensive research, with over 300 peer-reviewed publications on EEG by their Chief Science Officer since 1982. VoxNeuro is dedicated to advancing brain health management through ongoing research and innovation. Learn more at voxneuro.com.