VOTI Detection develops advanced x-ray security systems using 3D perspective technology for enhanced threat detection and user experience. Their scanners are ideal for security screening at critical infrastructures, correctional facilities, ports & borders, military facilities, and transportation nodes. VOTI has consulted with government agencies and security specialists worldwide to develop feature-rich and easy-to-use scanners. Their scanners are competitively superior and cost-effective, and are being actively deployed worldwide.