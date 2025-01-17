← Company Directory
Vortexa
Vortexa Solution Architect Salaries

The average Solution Architect total compensation in Singapore at Vortexa ranges from SGD 70.6K to SGD 98.8K per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Vortexa's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/17/2025

Average Total Compensation

SGD 76.4K - SGD 88.8K
United Kingdom
Common Range
Possible Range
SGD 70.6KSGD 76.4KSGD 88.8KSGD 98.8K
Common Range
Possible Range

What are the career levels at Vortexa?

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Solution Architect at Vortexa in Singapore sits at a yearly total compensation of SGD 98,786. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Vortexa for the Solution Architect role in Singapore is SGD 70,562.

Other Resources