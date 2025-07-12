Company Directory
Vonage
Work Here? Claim Your Company
    Levels FYI Logo
  • Salaries
  • Customer Service

  • All Customer Service Salaries

Vonage Customer Service Salaries

The average Customer Service total compensation in Singapore at Vonage ranges from SGD 118K to SGD 168K per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Vonage's total compensation packages. Last updated: 7/12/2025

Average Total Compensation

SGD 134K - SGD 159K
Singapore
Common Range
Possible Range
SGD 118KSGD 134KSGD 159KSGD 168K
Common Range
Possible Range

We only need 3 more Customer Service submissions at Vonage to unlock!

Invite your friends and community to add salaries anonymously in less than 60 seconds. More data means better insights for job seekers like you and our community!

💰 View All Salaries

💪 Contribute Your Salary

SGD 212K

Get Paid, Not Played

We've negotiated thousands of offers and regularly achieve SGD 39.8K+ (sometimes SGD 398K+) increases. Get your salary negotiated or your resume reviewed by the real experts - recruiters who do it daily.


Vesting Schedule

33%

YR 1

33%

YR 2

33%

YR 3

Stock Type
RSU

At Vonage, RSUs are subject to a 3-year vesting schedule:

  • 33% vests in the 1st-YR (16.50% semi-annually)

  • 33% vests in the 2nd-YR (16.50% semi-annually)

  • 33% vests in the 3rd-YR (16.50% semi-annually)



Get Verified Salaries in your Inbox

Subscribe to verified Customer Service offers.You'll get the breakdown of compensation details by email. Learn More

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Customer Service at Vonage in Singapore sits at a yearly total compensation of SGD 167,632. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Vonage for the Customer Service role in Singapore is SGD 118,071.

Featured Jobs

    No featured jobs found for Vonage

Related Companies

  • Verizon
  • Ciena
  • CommScope
  • Lumentum
  • Harmonic
  • See all companies ➜

Other Resources