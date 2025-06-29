← Company Directory
Volvo Group
Volvo Group Software Engineer Salaries

The median Software Engineer compensation in Sweden package at Volvo Group totals SEK 666K per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Volvo Group's total compensation packages. Last updated: 6/29/2025

Median Package
Volvo Group
Software Engineer
Gothenburg, VG, Sweden
Total per year
SEK 666K
Level
L3
Base
SEK 666K
Stock (/yr)
SEK 0
Bonus
SEK 0
Years at company
1 Year
Years exp
2 Years
What are the career levels at Volvo Group?

SEK 1.64M

Latest Salary Submissions
Company

Location | Date

Level Name

Tag

Years of Experience

Total / At Company

Total Compensation

Base | Stock (yr) | Bonus
Included Titles

Full-Stack Software Engineer

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Software Engineer at Volvo Group in Sweden sits at a yearly total compensation of SEK 813,821. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Volvo Group for the Software Engineer role in Sweden is SEK 638,399.

Other Resources