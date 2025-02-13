← Company Directory
Volkswagen
Work Here? Claim Your Company
  • Salaries
  • Software Engineer

  • Full-Stack Software Engineer

  • Berlin Metropolitan Region

Volkswagen Full-Stack Software Engineer Salaries in Berlin Metropolitan Region

The median Full-Stack Software Engineer compensation in Berlin Metropolitan Region package at Volkswagen totals €75.1K per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Volkswagen's total compensation packages. Last updated: 2/13/2025

Median Package
company icon
Volkswagen
Software Engineer
Berlin, BE, Germany
Total per year
€75.1K
Level
-
Base
€75.1K
Stock (/yr)
€0
Bonus
€0
Years at company
0 Years
Years exp
3 Years
What are the career levels at Volkswagen?

€150K

Get Paid, Not Played

We've negotiated thousands of offers and regularly achieve €28.1K+ (sometimes €281K+) increases. Get your salary negotiated or your resume reviewed by the real experts - recruiters who do it daily.

Latest Salary Submissions
AddAdd CompAdd Compensation

Company

Location | Date

Level Name

Tag

Years of Experience

Total / At Company

Total Compensation

Base | Stock (yr) | Bonus
No salaries found
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!

Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***
Export DataView Open Jobs

Contribute

Get Verified Salaries in your Inbox

Subscribe to verified Software Engineer offers. You’ll get the breakdown of compensation details by email. Learn More →

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Full-Stack Software Engineer at Volkswagen in Berlin Metropolitan Region sits at a yearly total compensation of €131,772. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Volkswagen for the Full-Stack Software Engineer role in Berlin Metropolitan Region is €79,207.

Featured Jobs

    No featured jobs found for Volkswagen

Related Companies

  • Edmunds
  • Sephora
  • Cox Automotive
  • Cambly
  • Relativity Space
  • See all companies ➜

Other Resources