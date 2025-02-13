Full-Stack Software Engineer compensation in Germany at Volkswagen totals €76.1K per year for Software Engineer. The median yearly compensation in Germany package totals €74.7K. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Volkswagen's total compensation packages. Last updated: 2/13/2025
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock ()
Bonus
Junior Software Engineer
€ --
€ --
€ --
€ --
Software Engineer
€76.1K
€74.4K
€0
€1.6K
Senior Software Engineer
€ --
€ --
€ --
€ --
Principal Software Engineer
€ --
€ --
€ --
€ --
Company
Level Name
Years of Experience
Total Compensation
