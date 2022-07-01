Volia Software is a U.S. based IT services company focused on the delivery and support of high value business solutions. We work closely with a variety of clients, from the newest startup to some of the most powerful companies in the world, to deliver quality technical solutions across a wide spectrum of technical and business needs. We allow our clients to exchange their variable and unpredictable development costs for a lower, certain cost. Our pricing is much lower than typical consultants or contractors, and less even than in-house costs. For startups, this constitutes an effective “equity preservation” strategy.Volia’s corporate leadership has nearly 50 years of prior experience in ”Big 5” client service and consulting. They are backed by the full time services and resources of 600+ full-time employees located at the company’s Kiev, Ukraine development center. This operations arm has technical experts who have been with the company, and servicing their extensive client base, since our founding in 1995.We are confident in our unique position in the IT Services marketplace. All of us at Volia Software are driven by the highest quality standards and our collective experience to meet and exceed customer expectations. This is evidenced by the following fact, or which we are very proud: Every client we have ever done work for is still an active client, with new projects every month.