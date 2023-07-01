← Company Directory
Volant Aerial
Top Insights
    DeepRed is a company that specializes in the development of an intelligent aerial monitoring platform called DeepRed. This platform combines drone technology, computer vision, and IoT to provide a 24/7 monitoring solution. It utilizes a network of drones, aerostats, IoT sensors, and towers equipped with AI-enabled cameras to gather valuable data and provide strategic viewpoints. The platform can be used for various applications such as forest fire detection, security, crop analysis, construction monitoring, and more. It is fully autonomous but can be accessed and controlled remotely from anywhere with an internet connection.

    http://www.volantaerial.com
    2016
    31
    $1M-$10M
