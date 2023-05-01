Vohra Wound Physicians is a physician-led wound care specialty practice with over 300 physicians serving post-acute facilities nationwide. They provide bedside clinical care to patients at skilled nursing facilities and patients healing at home via telemedicine. Vohra delivers results, including a 21-day improvement in healing time and an 88% reduction in wound-related hospitalizations. They offer work-life balance, clinical satisfaction, compensation, lifelong learning, and support to their physicians. Vohra is recognized as a leader in the wound care specialty, an innovator in healthcare technology, and a pioneer in telemedicine.