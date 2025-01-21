← Company Directory
Vodafone
Vodafone Technical Writer Salaries

The average Technical Writer total compensation in Romania at Vodafone ranges from RON 14K to RON 19K per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Vodafone's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/21/2025

Average Total Compensation

RON 14.9K - RON 18.1K
United Kingdom
Common Range
Possible Range
RON 14KRON 14.9KRON 18.1KRON 19K
Common Range
Possible Range

Contribute
What are the career levels at Vodafone?

The highest paying salary package reported for a Technical Writer at Vodafone in Romania sits at a yearly total compensation of RON 19,041. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Vodafone for the Technical Writer role in Romania is RON 13,953.

