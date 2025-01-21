← Company Directory
Vodafone
  • Salaries
  • Program Manager

  • All Program Manager Salaries

Vodafone Program Manager Salaries

The average Program Manager total compensation in South Africa at Vodafone ranges from ZAR 972K to ZAR 1.38M per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Vodafone's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/21/2025

Average Total Compensation

ZAR 1.1M - ZAR 1.31M
United Kingdom
Common Range
Possible Range
ZAR 972KZAR 1.1MZAR 1.31MZAR 1.38M
Common Range
Possible Range

What are the career levels at Vodafone?

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Program Manager at Vodafone in South Africa sits at a yearly total compensation of ZAR 1,380,684. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Vodafone for the Program Manager role in South Africa is ZAR 972,482.

