Vodafone
  • Salaries
  • Marketing Operations

  • All Marketing Operations Salaries

Vodafone Marketing Operations Salaries

The average Marketing Operations total compensation in Hungary at Vodafone ranges from HUF 12.98M to HUF 17.72M per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Vodafone's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/21/2025

Average Total Compensation

HUF 13.9M - HUF 16.8M
United Kingdom
Common Range
Possible Range
HUF 12.98MHUF 13.9MHUF 16.8MHUF 17.72M
Common Range
Possible Range

What are the career levels at Vodafone?

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Marketing Operations at Vodafone in Hungary sits at a yearly total compensation of HUF 17,719,860. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Vodafone for the Marketing Operations role in Hungary is HUF 12,984,380.

Other Resources