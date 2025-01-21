← Company Directory
Vodafone
  Salaries
  Business Operations Manager

  All Business Operations Manager Salaries

Vodafone Business Operations Manager Salaries

The average Business Operations Manager total compensation at Vodafone ranges from HUF 11.48M to HUF 15.67M per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Vodafone's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/21/2025

Average Total Compensation

HUF 12.29M - HUF 14.86M
United Kingdom
Common Range
Possible Range
HUF 11.48MHUF 12.29MHUF 14.86MHUF 15.67M
Common Range
Possible Range

What are the career levels at Vodafone?

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Business Operations Manager at Vodafone sits at a yearly total compensation of HUF 15,666,569. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Vodafone for the Business Operations Manager role is HUF 11,479,813.

