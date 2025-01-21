← Company Directory
Vodafone
Vodafone Administrative Assistant Salaries

The average Administrative Assistant total compensation in Romania at Vodafone ranges from RON 65.1K to RON 90.9K per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Vodafone's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/21/2025

Average Total Compensation

RON 70.5K - RON 85.4K
United Kingdom
Common Range
Possible Range
RON 65.1KRON 70.5KRON 85.4KRON 90.9K
Common Range
Possible Range

What are the career levels at Vodafone?

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Administrative Assistant at Vodafone in Romania sits at a yearly total compensation of RON 90,931. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Vodafone for the Administrative Assistant role in Romania is RON 65,063.

