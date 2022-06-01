The mission of Vocera is to simplify and improve the lives of healthcare professionals and patients, while enabling hospitals to enhance quality of care and operational efficiency. In 2000, when the company was founded, we began to forever change the way care teams communicate. Today, Vocera continues to offer the leading platform for clinical communication and workflow. More than 1,400 hospitals and health systems around the world have selected our solutions to enable care teams to text securely using smartphones or make calls with our hands-free, wearable Vocera Badge. Interoperability between our platform and more than 140 clinical systems helps reduce alarm fatigue, speed up staff response times, and improve patient care, safety, and experience. In addition to healthcare, Vocera is at home in luxury hotels, nuclear facilities, libraries, retail stores, and more. Vocera makes a difference in any industry where workers are on the move and need to connect instantly with team members and access resources or information quickly.