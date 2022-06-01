← Company Directory
Vocera Communications
Work Here? Claim Your Company
Top Insights
  • Contribute something unique about Vocera Communications that may be helpful for others (ex. interview tips, choosing teams, unique culture, etc).
    • About

    The mission of Vocera is to simplify and improve the lives of healthcare professionals and patients, while enabling hospitals to enhance quality of care and operational efficiency. In 2000, when the company was founded, we began to forever change the way care teams communicate. Today, Vocera continues to offer the leading platform for clinical communication and workflow. More than 1,400 hospitals and health systems around the world have selected our solutions to enable care teams to text securely using smartphones or make calls with our hands-free, wearable Vocera Badge. Interoperability between our platform and more than 140 clinical systems helps reduce alarm fatigue, speed up staff response times, and improve patient care, safety, and experience. In addition to healthcare, Vocera is at home in luxury hotels, nuclear facilities, libraries, retail stores, and more. Vocera makes a difference in any industry where workers are on the move and need to connect instantly with team members and access resources or information quickly.

    vocera.com
    Website
    2000
    Year Founded
    900
    # of Employees
    Headquarters

    Get Verified Salaries in your Inbox

    Subscribe to verified offers. You’ll get the breakdown of compensation details by email. Learn More →

    This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

    Featured Jobs

      No featured jobs found for Vocera Communications

    Related Companies

    • Sprinklr
    • HireRight
    • AgileThought
    • Freshworks
    • Agora
    • See all companies ➜

    Other Resources