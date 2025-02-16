← Company Directory
VNG
VNG Software Engineer Salaries

The median Software Engineer compensation in Vietnam package at VNG totals ₫416.21M per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for VNG's total compensation packages. Last updated: 2/16/2025

Median Package
company icon
VNG
Software Engineer
Ho Chi Minh City, HC, Vietnam
Total per year
₫416.21M
Level
Middle Software Engineer
Base
₫332.97M
Stock (/yr)
₫0
Bonus
₫83.24M
Years at company
1 Year
Years exp
3 Years
What are the career levels at VNG?

₫4.04B

Latest Salary Submissions
Company

Location | Date

Level Name

Tag

Years of Experience

Total / At Company

Total Compensation

Base | Stock (yr) | Bonus
Internship Salaries

Full-Stack Software Engineer

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Software Engineer at VNG in Vietnam sits at a yearly total compensation of ₫878,947,099. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at VNG for the Software Engineer role in Vietnam is ₫393,510,000.

