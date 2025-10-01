Software Engineer compensation in San Francisco Bay Area at VMware ranges from $155K per year for P1 to $601K per year for Senior Staff Engineer. The median yearly compensation in San Francisco Bay Area package totals $255K. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for VMware's total compensation packages. Last updated: 10/1/2025
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
MTS 1
$155K
$124K
$14.6K
$15.7K
MTS 2
$196K
$151K
$36.5K
$8.1K
MTS 3
$213K
$167K
$34.9K
$11.1K
Senior MTS
$265K
$197K
$46.4K
$21K
Company
Level Name
Years of Experience
Total Compensation
|No salaries found
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!
Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
25%
YR 1
25%
YR 2
25%
YR 3
25%
YR 4
At VMware, RSUs are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:
25% vests in the 1st-YR (25.00% annually)
25% vests in the 2nd-YR (12.50% semi-annually)
25% vests in the 3rd-YR (12.50% semi-annually)
25% vests in the 4th-YR (12.50% semi-annually)
Included TitlesSubmit New Title