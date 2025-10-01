Software Engineer compensation in Pune Metropolitan Region at VMware ranges from ₹2.25M per year for P1 to ₹8.4M per year for Staff Engineer 1. The median yearly compensation in Pune Metropolitan Region package totals ₹4.82M. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for VMware's total compensation packages. Last updated: 10/1/2025
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
MTS 1
₹2.23M
₹1.4M
₹614K
₹212K
MTS 2
₹2.55M
₹2.13M
₹320K
₹94.2K
MTS 3
₹4.09M
₹3.24M
₹672K
₹181K
Senior MTS
₹6.13M
₹4.53M
₹1.1M
₹495K
25%
YR 1
25%
YR 2
25%
YR 3
25%
YR 4
At VMware, RSUs are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:
25% vests in the 1st-YR (25.00% annually)
25% vests in the 2nd-YR (12.50% semi-annually)
25% vests in the 3rd-YR (12.50% semi-annually)
25% vests in the 4th-YR (12.50% semi-annually)
