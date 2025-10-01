Software Engineer compensation in New York City Area at VMware ranges from $133K per year for P1 to $295K per year for Staff Engineer 1. The median yearly compensation in New York City Area package totals $184K. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for VMware's total compensation packages. Last updated: 10/1/2025
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
MTS 1
$133K
$110K
$6.7K
$16.7K
MTS 2
$155K
$129K
$12.2K
$13.7K
MTS 3
$182K
$154K
$13.8K
$13.8K
Senior MTS
$205K
$180K
$18.9K
$6.6K
25%
YR 1
25%
YR 2
25%
YR 3
25%
YR 4
At VMware, RSUs are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:
25% vests in the 1st-YR (25.00% annually)
25% vests in the 2nd-YR (12.50% semi-annually)
25% vests in the 3rd-YR (12.50% semi-annually)
25% vests in the 4th-YR (12.50% semi-annually)
