Software Engineer compensation in India at VMware ranges from ₹2.38M per year for P1 to ₹8.43M per year for Senior Staff Engineer. The median yearly compensation in India package totals ₹5.14M. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for VMware's total compensation packages. Last updated: 10/1/2025
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
MTS 1
₹2.38M
₹1.63M
₹673K
₹75.4K
MTS 2
₹3.18M
₹2.38M
₹664K
₹139K
MTS 3
₹5.12M
₹3.53M
₹1.32M
₹270K
Senior MTS
₹6.82M
₹4.75M
₹1.45M
₹611K
Company
Level Name
Years of Experience
Total Compensation
|No salaries found
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!
Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
25%
YR 1
25%
YR 2
25%
YR 3
25%
YR 4
At VMware, RSUs are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:
25% vests in the 1st-YR (25.00% annually)
25% vests in the 2nd-YR (12.50% semi-annually)
25% vests in the 3rd-YR (12.50% semi-annually)
25% vests in the 4th-YR (12.50% semi-annually)
Included TitlesSubmit New Title