Software Engineer compensation in Greater Austin Area at VMware ranges from $163K per year for P2 to $284K per year for Staff Engineer 1. The median yearly compensation in Greater Austin Area package totals $222K. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for VMware's total compensation packages. Last updated: 10/1/2025
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
MTS 1
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
MTS 2
$163K
$121K
$25.3K
$15.9K
MTS 3
$178K
$145K
$19.4K
$13.6K
Senior MTS
$220K
$170K
$22.6K
$26.8K
25%
YR 1
25%
YR 2
25%
YR 3
25%
YR 4
At VMware, RSUs are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:
25% vests in the 1st-YR (25.00% annually)
25% vests in the 2nd-YR (12.50% semi-annually)
25% vests in the 3rd-YR (12.50% semi-annually)
25% vests in the 4th-YR (12.50% semi-annually)
