Software Engineer compensation in Bulgaria at VMware ranges from BGN 45K per year for P1 to BGN 224K per year for Staff Engineer 2. The median yearly compensation in Bulgaria package totals BGN 113K. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for VMware's total compensation packages. Last updated: 10/1/2025
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
MTS 1
BGN 45K
BGN 38.8K
BGN 3.9K
BGN 2.3K
MTS 2
BGN 73.9K
BGN 56.8K
BGN 11.5K
BGN 5.6K
MTS 3
BGN 99.6K
BGN 78.5K
BGN 15.3K
BGN 5.7K
Senior MTS
BGN 121K
BGN 93.9K
BGN 18.9K
BGN 7.8K
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!
Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.
25%
YR 1
25%
YR 2
25%
YR 3
25%
YR 4
At VMware, RSUs are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:
25% vests in the 1st-YR (25.00% annually)
25% vests in the 2nd-YR (12.50% semi-annually)
25% vests in the 3rd-YR (12.50% semi-annually)
25% vests in the 4th-YR (12.50% semi-annually)
