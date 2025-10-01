Software Engineer compensation in Atlanta Area at VMware ranges from $124K per year for P1 to $312K per year for Staff Engineer 2. The median yearly compensation in Atlanta Area package totals $209K. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for VMware's total compensation packages. Last updated: 10/1/2025
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
MTS 1
$124K
$99.4K
$11.7K
$12.5K
MTS 2
$132K
$114K
$7K
$11.2K
MTS 3
$160K
$129K
$17.7K
$13.4K
Senior MTS
$188K
$150K
$21.3K
$16.5K
25%
YR 1
25%
YR 2
25%
YR 3
25%
YR 4
At VMware, RSUs are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:
25% vests in the 1st-YR (25.00% annually)
25% vests in the 2nd-YR (12.50% semi-annually)
25% vests in the 3rd-YR (12.50% semi-annually)
25% vests in the 4th-YR (12.50% semi-annually)
