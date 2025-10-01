Product Manager compensation in Greater Bengaluru at VMware ranges from ₹3.61M per year for P3 to ₹13.27M per year for P6. The median yearly compensation in Greater Bengaluru package totals ₹6.29M. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for VMware's total compensation packages. Last updated: 10/1/2025
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
P3
₹3.61M
₹3.12M
₹283K
₹208K
P4
₹7.14M
₹5.15M
₹1.58M
₹413K
P5
₹11.43M
₹6.88M
₹3.46M
₹1.08M
P6
₹13.27M
₹8.27M
₹3.3M
₹1.69M
Company
Level Name
Years of Experience
Total Compensation
25%
YR 1
25%
YR 2
25%
YR 3
25%
YR 4
At VMware, RSUs are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:
25% vests in the 1st-YR (25.00% annually)
25% vests in the 2nd-YR (12.50% semi-annually)
25% vests in the 3rd-YR (12.50% semi-annually)
25% vests in the 4th-YR (12.50% semi-annually)