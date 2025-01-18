← Company Directory
VMware
Work Here? Claim Your Company
  • Salaries
  • Product Designer
  • Staff Designer
  • Greater Bengaluru

Product Designer Level

Staff Designer

Levels at VMware

Compare Levels
  1. Product Designer 1P1
  2. Product Designer 2P2
  3. Product Designer 3P3
    4. Show 5 More Levels
Average Annual Total Compensation
$104,309
Base Salary
$74,884
Stock Grant ()
$15,088
Bonus
$14,337

Get Paid, Not Played

We've negotiated thousands of offers and regularly achieve $30K+ (sometimes $300K+) increases. Get your salary negotiated or your resume reviewed by the real experts - recruiters who do it daily.

Latest Salary Submissions
AddAdd CompAdd Compensation

Company

Location | Date

Level Name

Tag

Years of Experience

Total / At Company

Total Compensation

Base | Stock (yr) | Bonus
No salaries found
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!

Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***
Export DataView Open Jobs
Have a question? Ask the community.

Visit the Levels.fyi community to engage with employees across different companies, get career tips, and more.

Visit Now!

Featured Jobs

    No featured jobs found for VMware

Related Companies

  • Qualtrics
  • DigitalOcean
  • LivePerson
  • Microsoft
  • Oracle
  • See all companies ➜

Other Resources