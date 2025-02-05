← Company Directory
VMware
  • Salaries
  • Customer Success

  • All Customer Success Salaries

VMware Customer Success Salaries

The median Customer Success compensation in United States package at VMware totals $192K per year.

Median Package
company icon
VMware
Customer Success Manager
Houston, TX
Total per year
$192K
Level
P4
Base
$152K
Stock (/yr)
$10K
Bonus
$30K
Years at company
2 Years
Years exp
9 Years
What are the career levels at VMware?

$160K

Vesting Schedule

25%

YR 1

25%

YR 2

25%

YR 3

25%

YR 4

Stock Type
RSU

At VMware, RSUs are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:

  • 25% vests in the 1st-year (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 2nd-year (12.50% semi-annually)

  • 25% vests in the 3rd-year (12.50% semi-annually)

  • 25% vests in the 4th-year (12.50% semi-annually)



FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Customer Success at VMware in United States sits at a yearly total compensation of $330,000. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at VMware for the Customer Success role in United States is $196,000.

