Vizio Salaries

Vizio's salary ranges from $120,600 in total compensation per year for a Marketing Operations at the low-end to $244,665 for a Product Manager at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Vizio. Last updated: 2/19/2025

$160K

Software Engineer
Median $190K
Product Manager
Median $245K
Data Scientist
Median $156K

Software Engineering Manager
Median $219K
Business Analyst
$156K
Marketing
$141K
Marketing Operations
$121K
Program Manager
$163K
Technical Program Manager
$180K
Vesting Schedule

25%

YR 1

25%

YR 2

25%

YR 3

25%

YR 4

Stock Type
RSU

At Vizio, RSUs are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:

  • 25% vests in the 1st-year (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 2nd-year (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 3rd-year (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 4th-year (25.00% annually)

FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Vizio is Product Manager with a yearly total compensation of $244,665. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Vizio is $162,810.

