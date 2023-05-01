← Company Directory
VivoAquatics
    Vivo Aquatic Group provides water management solutions to hotels, resorts, apartments, health clubs, municipalities, and waterparks worldwide. They help clients protect their assets and manage costs through brand standards, best practices, and chemical automation equipment. Their SaaS platform, VivoPoint, is the industry standard for aquatic management systems and remote monitoring. They have global partnerships with industry leaders such as Marriott International, MGM Resorts International, Wet'n'Wild Waterparks, and The Irvine Company.

    http://www.vivoaquatics.com
    2009
    126
    $10M-$50M
