Vivitide
    Biosynth is a global company with 40 years of experience in peptides. They offer a range of peptide products and services, including custom synthesis, library production, large-scale manufacture, and neoantigen peptide programs. They also specialize in targeted nuclear medicine and offer a unique CLIPS™ phage display platform for discovering highly constrained de novo peptides. Biosynth also supports biotech companies in developing their antibody pipelines with custom antibody production and epitope mapping services. They are science-led and customer-focused, offering end-to-end manufacturing services across Complex Chemicals, Peptides, and Key Biologics.

    https://vivitide.com
    1998
    126
    $10M-$50M
