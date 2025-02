Health Insurance Offered through UMR

Health Savings Account (HSA) Offered by employer

Dental Insurance Administered by Delta Dental

Vision Insurance Administered by VSP, 1 exam/y, up to $180 for frames or contacts

401k 100% match on the first 4% of base salary

Roth 401k Offered by employer

Life Insurance 1x base salary up to $250,000

Accidental death and dismemberment (AD&D) Insurance 1x base salary up to $250,000

Disability Insurance STD with 60% up to $2,500/w and LTD with 60% up to $10,000/m

Employee Assistance Program Up to five sessions per incident