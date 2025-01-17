← Company Directory
Vivino
Vivino Software Engineer Salaries

The average Software Engineer total compensation in Denmark at Vivino ranges from DKK 561K to DKK 817K per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Vivino's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/17/2025

Average Total Compensation

DKK 644K - DKK 734K
United States
Common Range
Possible Range
DKK 561KDKK 644KDKK 734KDKK 817K
Common Range
Possible Range

The highest paying salary package reported for a Software Engineer at Vivino in Denmark sits at a yearly total compensation of DKK 816,661. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Vivino for the Software Engineer role in Denmark is DKK 560,589.

