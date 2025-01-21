← Company Directory
Vivid Money
Vivid Money Software Engineer Salaries

The average Software Engineer total compensation in Germany at Vivid Money ranges from €67K to €91.7K per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Vivid Money's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/21/2025

Average Total Compensation

€72.6K - €86.1K
Germany
Common Range
Possible Range
€67K€72.6K€86.1K€91.7K
Common Range
Possible Range

What are the career levels at Vivid Money?

The highest paying salary package reported for a Software Engineer at Vivid Money in Germany sits at a yearly total compensation of €91,690. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Vivid Money for the Software Engineer role in Germany is €66,973.

