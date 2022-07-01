← Company Directory
Vivian Health
Vivian Health Salaries

Vivian Health's salary ranges from $144,176 in total compensation per year for a UX Researcher at the low-end to $201,200 for a Product Designer at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Vivian Health. Last updated: 3/1/2025

Product Designer
Median $201K

UX Designer

Accountant
Software Engineer
UX Researcher
FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Vivian Health is Product Designer with a yearly total compensation of $201,200. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Vivian Health is $156,713.

