Vitol
  Salaries
  Product Designer

  All Product Designer Salaries

Vitol Product Designer Salaries

The average Product Designer total compensation in Switzerland at Vitol ranges from CHF 56.7K to CHF 80.9K per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Vitol's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/17/2025

Average Total Compensation

CHF 65K - CHF 76.1K
United Kingdom
Common Range
Possible Range
CHF 56.7KCHF 65KCHF 76.1KCHF 80.9K
Common Range
Possible Range

What are the career levels at Vitol?

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Product Designer at Vitol in Switzerland sits at a yearly total compensation of CHF 80,901. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Vitol for the Product Designer role in Switzerland is CHF 56,700.

Other Resources