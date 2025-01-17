← Company Directory
Vital
Vital Software Engineering Manager Salaries

The average Software Engineering Manager total compensation in New Zealand at Vital ranges from NZ$147K to NZ$206K per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Vital's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/17/2025

Average Total Compensation

NZ$160K - NZ$193K
United States
Common Range
Possible Range
NZ$147KNZ$160KNZ$193KNZ$206K
Common Range
Possible Range

What are the career levels at Vital?

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Software Engineering Manager at Vital in New Zealand sits at a yearly total compensation of NZ$205,692. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Vital for the Software Engineering Manager role in New Zealand is NZ$147,176.

