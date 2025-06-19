← Company Directory
Vistra
Work Here? Claim Your Company
    Levels FYI Logo
  • Salaries
  • Data Scientist

  • All Data Scientist Salaries

Vistra Data Scientist Salaries

The median Data Scientist compensation in United States package at Vistra totals $127K per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Vistra's total compensation packages. Last updated: 6/19/2025

Median Package
company icon
Vistra
Data Scientist
Irving, TX
Total per year
$127K
Level
13
Base
$106K
Stock (/yr)
$0
Bonus
$21K
Years at company
3 Years
Years exp
3 Years
What are the career levels at Vistra?

$160K

Get Paid, Not Played

We've negotiated thousands of offers and regularly achieve $30K+ (sometimes $300K+) increases. Get your salary negotiated or your resume reviewed by the real experts - recruiters who do it daily.

Latest Salary Submissions
AddAdd CompAdd Compensation

Company

Location | Date

Level Name

Tag

Years of Experience

Total / At Company

Total Compensation

Base | Stock (yr) | Bonus
No salaries found
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!

Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***
Export DataView Open Jobs

Contribute

Get Verified Salaries in your Inbox

Subscribe to verified Data Scientist offers. You’ll get the breakdown of compensation details by email. Learn More →

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Data Scientist at Vistra in United States sits at a yearly total compensation of $164,450. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Vistra for the Data Scientist role in United States is $126,000.

Featured Jobs

    No featured jobs found for Vistra

Related Companies

  • Pinterest
  • Apple
  • Uber
  • Databricks
  • Stripe
  • See all companies ➜

Other Resources