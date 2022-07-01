← Company Directory
Visteon
Work Here? Claim Your Company

Visteon Salaries

Visteon's salary ranges from $7,188 in total compensation per year for a Cybersecurity Analyst in India at the low-end to $266,011 for a Business Development in United States at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Visteon. Last updated: 3/1/2025

$160K

Get Paid, Not Played

We've negotiated thousands of offers and regularly achieve $30K+ (sometimes $300K+) increases. Get your salary negotiated or your resume reviewed by the real experts - recruiters who do it daily.

Software Engineer
Median $8.4K
Business Development
$266K
Data Scientist
$18.9K

Levels.fyi 2024 Annual Pay Report

Very excited to officially announce our 2024 end of year report, the most comprehensive Levels.fyi compensation report we’ve compiled to date 🚀🎉

While the market has fluctuated around, the top of the industry still pays very competitively. The top is still the top. In the report, we cover the top...

72 7
72 7
Financial Analyst
$167K
Hardware Engineer
$111K
Cybersecurity Analyst
$7.2K
Software Engineering Manager
$112K
Missing your title?

Search for all salaries on our compensation page or add your salary to help unlock the page.


FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Visteon is Business Development at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $266,011. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Visteon is $110,550.

Featured Jobs

    No featured jobs found for Visteon

Related Companies

  • Sprinklr
  • HireRight
  • Apollo Global Management
  • AgileThought
  • Freshworks
  • See all companies ➜

Other Resources