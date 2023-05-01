← Company Directory
VistaJet
Work Here? Claim Your Company

VistaJet Salaries

VistaJet's salary ranges from $96,808 in total compensation per year for a Software Engineer in United Kingdom at the low-end to $175,120 for a Data Scientist in United States at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of VistaJet. Last updated: 1/21/2025

Get Paid, Not Played

We've negotiated thousands of offers and regularly achieve $30K+ (sometimes $300K+) increases. Get your salary negotiated or your resume reviewed by the real experts - recruiters who do it daily.

Data Scientist
$175K
Software Engineer
$96.8K
Missing your title?

Search for all salaries on our compensation page or add your salary to help unlock the page.


FAQ

The highest paying role reported at VistaJet is Data Scientist at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $175,120. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at VistaJet is $135,964.

Featured Jobs

    No featured jobs found for VistaJet

Related Companies

  • Snap
  • SoFi
  • Databricks
  • Uber
  • Netflix
  • See all companies ➜

Other Resources