Vista is a lighting manufacturer that prioritizes quality, innovation, cost-effectiveness, and on-time delivery. They understand that lighting can impact a brand's reputation and sales, and aim to provide a competitive advantage to their customers. Vista is a family-owned business with headquarters in Elkhart, IN, and is a member of trade organizations such as RVIA, RVDA, and SEMA. Their lighting products can be manufactured with UL, CSA, and FAA approvals.