Vision-Box
    • About

    We create a world where individuals chose to use their biometrics to simplify their life.Vision-Box is a leading solution provider of seamless passenger experiences and contactless travel journeys. Over the past decades the company has advanced the most relevant biometric-based hardware and software solutions.Vision-Box partners with Travel and Government stakeholders to design and implement modernization programs, revolutionizing the entire passenger journey and the travel ecosystem into a fully digital and connected one. By orchestrating the digitization of identity, it expedites traveler flows, improves efficiency, strengthens security, enhances the stakeholders’ revenues and transforms passenger experience. Vision-Box has delivered over 6000 digital identity solutions across the globe and currently operates passenger flow solutions in over 100 airports.

    http://www.vision-box.com
    Website
    2001
    Year Founded
    540
    # of Employees
    $50M-$100M
    Estimated Revenue
    Headquarters

