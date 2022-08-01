VirtuSense is the #1 Fall Prevention Company in the World. VirtuSense Technologies accelerates predictive insights allowing physicians, caregivers, and families to be proactive and patient-centric through an ecosystem of artificial intelligence, data, and innovative sensors. Predictive AI can make healthcare simple, affordable, and accessible without compromising the quality of care. VirtuSense’s AI sensors detect movements and anomalies based on thousands of hours of normative data to alert health providers before an issue arises or worsens. Rather than operating on a reactive model, VirtuSense has enabled a proactive model for care in which providers receive a constant stream of health data from chronically ill patients and leverage artificial intelligence to interpret it. Instead of waiting for a patient to report their symptoms, we can recognize early warning signs before the symptoms themselves manifest. Early warning enables early intervention, which means that patients can avoid many serious health issues all together and spend pennies rather than hundreds of dollars for care. Continuous monitoring combined with artificial intelligence gives providers the full picture of a patient’s health without burying them in data. The insights and alerts will enable healthcare providers to care for their patients irrespective of time, place and situation making high quality care accessible to everyone, while remaining 100% HIPAA-compliant.