Virtus Partners
    About

    Virtus Partners provides solutions for asset managers, banks, hedge funds, and investors to better manage a wide variety of alternative investment strategies. We understand that different clients may require different solutions, so our services are flexible and tailored to fit your specific requirements. We work with a range of clientele, from fixed-income managers to hedge fund software providers.Headquartered in Houston, Texas the company has grown from a four person firm in 2005 to a global leader in our industry. We have leveraged our bank debt expertise to expand beyond the CLO market and offer a comprehensive set of solutions covering the broader alternative investment landscape. Today, over 300 employees in five offices in the United States and Europe administer over $350 B dollars worth of assets for over 100 global financial institutions.

    virtusllc.com
    Website
    2005
    Year Founded
    420
    # of Employees
    $50M-$100M
    Estimated Revenue
    Headquarters

