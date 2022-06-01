In Latin, Virtus connotes the characteristics of integrity, quality and strength. Those are the traits we stand for today as an investment management provider and the traits that will define us in the future.Virtus Investment Partners provides investment management products and services to individuals and institutions. We operate a multi-manager asset management business, comprising a number of individual affiliated managers, each with a distinct investment style, autonomous investment process and individual brand.We clearly understand the responsibility we have to our clients and we are committed to their success as investors.