Virogin Biotech is a company focused on creating impactful drugs for patients with high medical needs. Their platform technology creates long-lasting antitumor immunity by capitalizing on a robust, transient antiviral immune response through a synergy with multiple payload expression. They are designing a more potent oncolytic virus, expressing optimized payloads to enhance the systemic antitumor immunity in relapsed/refractory cancers. The leadership team has over 25 years of experience in fundamental research, translational and clinical development of immunotherapy & oncolytic virotherapy.