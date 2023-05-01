← Company Directory
Virogin Biotech
    About

    Virogin Biotech is a company focused on creating impactful drugs for patients with high medical needs. Their platform technology creates long-lasting antitumor immunity by capitalizing on a robust, transient antiviral immune response through a synergy with multiple payload expression. They are designing a more potent oncolytic virus, expressing optimized payloads to enhance the systemic antitumor immunity in relapsed/refractory cancers. The leadership team has over 25 years of experience in fundamental research, translational and clinical development of immunotherapy & oncolytic virotherapy.

    https://virogin.com
    Website
    2015
    Year Founded
    126
    # of Employees
    $10M-$50M
    Estimated Revenue
    Headquarters

    Other Resources