Virginia Tech
Virginia Tech Salaries

Virginia Tech's salary ranges from $31,840 in total compensation per year for a Hardware Engineer at the low-end to $90,000 for a Software Engineer at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Virginia Tech. Last updated: 1/15/2025

Software Engineer
Median $90K
Biomedical Engineer
$33.2K
Chemical Engineer
$51K
Data Scientist
$32.8K
Hardware Engineer
$31.8K
Solution Architect
$75.4K
FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Virginia Tech is Software Engineer with a yearly total compensation of $90,000. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Virginia Tech is $42,075.

